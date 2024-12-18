People living in Stamford will typically pay £7.14 more a year for services provided by their town council.

Stamford Town Council looks after cemeteries, six areas of allotments, the Red Lion Square toilets, the recreation ground, playing fields in Empingham Road and Uffington Road, St Peter’s Bastion and the town hall in St Mary’s Hill.

Although the council receives income from burials, allotment rents and hiring out rooms for events, it also has to pay staff at the town hall, and pays for public events such as this year’s D-Day anniversary celebrations and Spooktacular for children on Halloween.

Clockwise from top left: Red Lion Square, St Peter's Bastion, Empingham Road playing field, the toilets and Spooktacular at the recreation ground

The town council is requesting a total of £852,860 from residents in the next financial year, shared between taxpayers in the parish.

Last year the council tax precept in Stamford was £107.10 on a Band D property. In the financial year from April 2025 to March 2026 it is proposed to be £114.24.

The lion’s share of council tax bills in the area goes to Lincolnshire County Council, which pays for roads, schools and adult social care, while South Kesteven District Council’s share of the bill pays for services such as rubbish collection, planning matters and environmental health.

While more than half of town councillors present at their December meeting approved the 6.7% increase in the precept, some members were not in favour.

Coun Max Sawyer said he was having ‘serious doubts’ about the council having taken on new responsibilities from South Kesteven District Council, including the Red Lion Square toilets, the bastion and Empingham Road playing fields.

He added: “Our residents do not have the option of going to their neighbours and asking for ‘six to seven per cent more or I’ll take you to court’.

“What residents do is they buy less, they buy cheaper or they go without. We have spent far too much money in recent weeks.”

He suggested pausing a project to create a town museum and said if the idea of creating an escape room hasn’t been written off, ‘it should be’.

“What I’m saying is, there are times we should settle for ‘good enough’ not ‘perfect’. As the saying goes, do not let perfect be the enemy of good.”

What do you think of the increase? Share your thoughts in the comments.