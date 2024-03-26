

A variety show will bring together talent while raising money for good causes.

Mayor of Stamford Andy Croft has organised two nights of theatre, poetry, and music featuring groups and societies from the community.

Taking part will be Stamford Brass Band, Stamford Shakespeare Company, Stamford Choral Society, Pennyless, College Players, Stamford Shoestring Theatre, Ukraine Choir, Stamford Showstoppers and Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan as well as a number of local poets.

Mayor of Stamford Andy Croft

The performances will raise money for the mayor’s charities which are Stamford and District Lions, Stamford Brass Band and Stamford Corn Exchange theatre.

The shows will take place at Stamford Corn Exchange on April 18 and 19 from 7pm and tickets cost £11.

For more information visit the Stamford Corn Exchange website.



