People were treated to a preview of an exhibition showcasing entertainments that once visited a town.

Featuring posters advertising circus acts, acrobats and animals that visited Stamford during the Georgian and Victorian eras, Novelty Unsurpassed! is a new exhibition that runs until November 1 at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill.

The free exhibition offers a glimpse into Stamford’s rich history, showcasing posters and playbills from the Phillips Collection.

Heritage and culture officer Victoria Newton gives an introduction to the exhibition at Stamford Town Hall

The town’s heritage and culture officer, Victoria Newton, has arranged the exhibition and gave a speech at the special preview.

She said: “There are so many different stories connected to it, and people can make their own connections by looking at the posters or reading about people in them.

“I think that helps people feel a sense of connection with their place and understand the history.”

She added that the Phillips Collection was put together in the late 19th century by local brewer Joseph Phillips, who had a passion for collecting anything printed in Stamford. A key part of that legacy is the poster collection now on display.

by Lera Dolzhenko