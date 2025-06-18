Town retailers are being challenged to get creative and use their shop windows to celebrate a massive annual sporting event.

Organisers of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials and Shop Stamford are launching a best dressed window competition, challenging Stamford businesses to create an eye-catching display which celebrates the iconic equestrian event.

Displays must be in place from Monday, August 18 to Sunday, September 7, with judging taking place in the week commencing August 18 by an independent panel of community figures and media representatives.

Shopping is a big part of Burghley

The winner will receive a £500 first prize, while plaques, certificates and Defender Burghley Horse Trials tickets will go to the winning and highly commended windows.

Displays can focus on any aspect of the trials - from the sport itself, shopping, the event's rich history, a favourite rider, or one of the iconic cross-country fences.

This year’s event runs from Thursday, September 4 to Sunday, September 7.

The iconic Lion Bridge section of the Burghley cross country course. Photo: Alan Walters

Updates and images will be shared across social media channels to allow local businesses to raise their profile.

“It’s very special to live and work alongside a town as vibrant and beautiful as Stamford, and we’re excited to celebrate the ties between the horse trials and town with this competition,” said Burghley Horse Trials event director, Martyn Johnson.

Sarah Sewell, chair of Shop Stamford added: “We enjoy every opportunity to work in partnership with Burghley.

“Given the creativity of Stamford’s retailers, visitors will look forward to enjoying their horse trials-themed creations in August.”

Entry is free but participating businesses should complete an entry form by August 10.

For more details, visit https://burghley-horse.co.uk/best-dressed-window