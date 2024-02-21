Tiny tanks, dinky airliners and miniaturised railway scenes are on their way to a life-sized show.

Stamford has been selected to host one of Britain’s biggest exhibitions of model aircraft, ships, tanks, cars and trains.

The annual event will attract more than 40 clubs to display military and civilian transport models, and more.

Painting and assembling scale model of a tank. Photo: istock

Among the clubs coming to this year’s event are Belvoir Model Club, Fenland and Spalding Model Club, Lincoln Model Club, Market Deeping Model Railway Club, Nene Valley Scale Model Club and the IPMS (International Plastic Modellers Society) Rutland.

There will also be about 30 trade stands selling model kits, tools and equipment.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Having been staged in Peterborough for many years, the increasingly popular event has outgrown venues in the city and will be held at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, which has halls suited to exhibitions and a canteen area. It also has plenty of parking.

Model plane. Photo: istock

Stewart Young, chairman of Peterborough Scale Model Club, which organises the event, said: “We have become a victim of our own successes.

“It has become impossible to find venues within Peterborough capable of housing our shows.

“We visited Stamford Welland Academy when it hosted a model railway exhibition and now feel we’ll once again be able to stage a show there in keeping with the high standards we have achieved in the past.”

A model of a war game. Photo: istock

This year’s model show will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £4 and under 15s can attend for free.

A feature of the show will be a huge tombola with model kit prizes donated by Stamford-based Airfix Model World magazine.

All proceeds from the tombola will be donated to the Models for Heroes charity.

More information is available from the show secretary: Ken Almen 01733 321617 email peterboroughscalemodelclub-show@outlook.com

Market Deeping Model Railway Club is also exhibiting at Stamford Welland Academy this year and has a two-day show on May 11 and 12.