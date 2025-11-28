As the festive season ramps up, towns across our area are gearing up to welcome shoppers to their annual Christmas markets.

Stamford Christmas Market rolls into town on Sunday (November 30), from 10am to 5pm, offering more than 150 stalls and sparkling gift ideas from independent traders.

Broad Street packed with people for Stamford Christmas Market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

An entertainment hub in St George’s Square will feature live performances, crafts, airbrush tattoos and snow globe photo booth, while Santa will set up his grotto in St Michael’s Churchyard.

There will be stalls and food and drink vendors on Broad Street, High Street, Ironmonger Street and St Mary’s Street, and roaming festive entertainment.

Free parking will be available in all SKDC car parks and at Stamford College, via Drift Road.

Stamford Christmas Market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Market Deeping also holds its Christmas Fayre on this Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm.

Santa and his sleigh will stop off at the market place which will host reindeer crafting, stalls, fair rides, barrel train ride, and live on-stage entertainment.

The Christmas tree lights will be turned on at around 4.30pm.

Crowds wait for the switching on of Bourne’s Christmas lights

Bourne gets its festivities under way on Saturday (November 28) with a Christmas Fayre from midday until 6pm in the town centre and at Wake House.

As well as stalls, refreshments, fairground rides and live music, there will be fireworks and the big switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights at 5pm.

Uppingham will once again go to town for their Late Night Shopping event on Thursday, December 4 from 3.30pm until 9pm.

Uppingham late night shopping will once again feature tame reindeer. By Lee Hellwing..

There will be stalls in the town hall, church and High Street, and for the children, there’s Santa’s Grotto, a Victorian Carousel, reindeer, and storytime with Mrs Claus.

Entertainment includes carollers, brass band and a 40’s jazz singer, and Wandering Elves, while at 5.30pm special guest Matt Hampson will turn on the Christmas lights.

And the Oakham Christmas Fayre hits town on Sunday, December 7 with stalls in the market place, castle grounds, Mill Street and High Street as well as inside Oakham Castle.

Look out for Santa's Grotto, fun fair and live music.