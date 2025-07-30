There were performances by rappers, poets and a classically trained pianist as Stamford celebrated its twinning with a Ukraine town.

Stamford has forged a close bond with Gostomel, a town near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, since war broke out in February 2022, and last weekend an event was held to mark their official twinning.

Stamford poet laureate, Ross Ayres gives a recital

It was organised by the Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler, in collaboration with Stamford Diversity Group and Anglia Ruskin University.

Nadia Tikhonova, co-chair of the Ukrainian Rotary Impact Club of Rutland, said: “It’s truly touching to see the continued dedication of UK communities to stand by Ukraine.

“United for good. United for peace.”

Mayor of Stamford, Amanda Wheeler, with Ukrainian pianist Yaroslav Oliinyk

Yaroslav Oliinyk gave an impromptu performance

As well as songs from the Ukrainian Sunflowers choir, the event featured an impromptu performance by internationally-acclaimed pianist, Yaroslav Oliinyk.

Yaroslav, a graduate of the Tchaikovsky National Music Academy, in Kyiv, performed at Oakham in March to help raise funds for the Ukrainian Rotary Impact Club of Rutland, and is due to play at the Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, September 20.

Current Stamford poet laureate Ross Ayres and former holders of the role, Scott Coe and Caroline Avnit, gave recitals, and there was also a short rap by hip hop artist Paul Hunt.

Stamford rap artist Paul Hunt

Tatyana Zubatova made Ukrainian treats for the event, while Wolf and Bear Cooks provided the canapés.

Dr Chantal Radley, a research fellow from Anglia Ruskin University was also there for her research project into the Sunflowers choir, who were brought together to sing after moving to Rutland and Stamford to escape the war.

Tatyana Zubatova made Ukrainian profiteroles and cake for the event

The Knitters for Ukraine group

Donations of more than £150 were collected for Sustain Ukraine, a charity which supports internally displaced families in Gostomel.