



An array of tractors were on display at an annual young farmers event.

The Stamford and District Young Farmers tractor run attracted dozens of supporters on Sunday (March 24).

More than 60 tractors travelled around the area starting from Pickworth visiting Essendine, Grimsthorpe Castle, Toft and Uffington.

More than £3,500 was raised which will be split between the club and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Members of the club are planning on visiting the air ambulance base in Waddington to present the cheque.

