Regular stallholders have missed out on pitches at a Christmas market because of changes to the application process.

Artist Karen Neale was among those to be left out of this year’s market preparations in Stamford because she wasn’t told the application process had opened.

Having traded at the Christmas event for a number of years, Karen and her fellow traders are usually contacted directly by Stamford Town Council but staffing changes meant the council adopted a new process for this year’s event.

This year’s market is planned for November 24.

Pitches were advertised on social media rather than by direct emails.

Karen has since secured a spare place but has called on the council to advertise the pitches more widely next year.

Speaking to councillors at a meeting last week she said: “People who are busy working don’t always have time to check social media. It would have been great if we could have been notified in the same way as before. All it needed was someone to go through a list from previous years.”

Town councillor Jo Winterbourne, who is chairperson of the civic and community committee, said applications for next year will open on April 2, 2025 and close at the end of June.

This year’s Christmas market takes place on Sunday, November 24 from 10am until 5pm. It will include stalls, live music, carol singing, stilt walkers, Santa’s grotto, fairground rides and craft activities.

The Christmas lights switch-on is planned for Thursday, November 21 between 5pm and 6.30pm in Red Lion Square.