A road near Stamford has been closed after a crash on Friday morning.

The AA report that a stretch of the A1175 between Stamford and Market Deeping has been closed.

The crash at Tallington, between Casewick Lane and Tallington Road, was first reported at around 10.45am.

The crash took place at Tallington on Friday morning

The stretch of road between the Barnack turn off and St Lawrence Way, in Tallington, has been closed.