Road closed after crash on A1175 at Tallington, between Stamford and Market Deeping

By Chris Harby
Published: 12:36, 09 August 2024
 | Updated: 12:45, 09 August 2024

A road near Stamford has been closed after a crash on Friday morning.

The AA report that a stretch of the A1175 between Stamford and Market Deeping has been closed.

The crash at Tallington, between Casewick Lane and Tallington Road, was first reported at around 10.45am.

The crash took place at Tallington on Friday morning
The stretch of road between the Barnack turn off and St Lawrence Way, in Tallington, has been closed.

