A college student is gunning for a £10,000 national prize as she bids to be named top apprentice in the UK and Ireland.

Scarlett Ball is set to compete in next week’s two-day final in this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Out of an initial entry of 2,000 trade apprentices, Scarlett, from Stamford, was selected among 32 semi-finalists in March, and is now in the final 10 who will battle it out at Google's UK Office, in London, next Wednesday and Thursday (May 7 and 8).

Scarlett hopes to encourage more young women into male-dominated trades

The 20-year-old could win a prize bundle of tools, training and technology worth £10,000, as well as £2,000 of Screwfix vouchers for Stamford College where she is studying Level 3 Plumbing and Heating.

“When I submitted my application, I never dreamed I’d make it this far,” she said.

“It’s also so exciting to be representing Stamford at the national final.”

An aspiring plumbing and heating engineer, Scarlett has completed her Level 1 and 2 qualifications and is currently working towards becoming gas qualified.

In partnership with her college, she is establishing an ambassador network to visit local schools with other apprentices and talk with students about trade careers.

Competition judges cited her commitment to inspiring future tradespeople, a passion for going above and beyond, and a relentless work ethic as they put Scarlett through to the final.

There she will take part in workshops, hosted by industry experts, and be interviewed by a panel of judges.

“I’m incredibly passionate about highlighting how rewarding a career in the trades can be,” she said.

“The competition is an incredible opportunity to showcase what I’ve learned so far, and I’m looking forward to the final where I can take my creativity and skills to a new level.”