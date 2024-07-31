The RSPCA is helping to free pigeons trapped in a High Street shop.

Birds got into the former branch of Wilko in Stamford after the roof was damaged.

This has since been repaired but it is proving difficult to remove the pigeons from the building.

RSPCA officer for the area, Justin Stubbs, has been working with the owner of the building and their letting agent, Eddisons, to solve the problem.

He said: “There are still a number of pigeons remaining in the building, which are being fed and watered very kindly by people who work at the Woodgreen shop next door.

“The letting agent for the empty building has been trying their hardest to help me, and there are humane options we’re exploring, such as trapping the birds or netting them.

“As a result, we’re hoping the issue will be resolved in the next week or so. The birds have already been there for weeks, and so there is no emergency.

“They are essentially in a large aviary where they are safe from predators and sheltered from the extreme heat we’ve had over the past few days. It’s cooler in the building than it is outside.

“The problem for us is that there are a thousand places for pigeons to hide inside, including a suspended ceiling with plenty of places for them to perch out of our way.”

Pigeons were first spotted in the building in June, with Wilko having closed in September last year.

Repairs to the roof, while necessary for the safe upkeep of the building, mean there is no way for the pigeons to leave without help.

