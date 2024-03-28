A travel agent took a top prize at an ‘A-list’ awards ceremony.

Stamford-based More Travel was named luxury high street agent of the year at The Carrier A-list Awards earlier this month.

They scooped the award as judges believe the team is loyal and focused and delivers ‘breathtaking’ travel experiences.

Lee Marshall, Freya Talbot, Helen Dooley, Helen Risi, Lizzie Prize, and Natasha Towey at the Carrier awards

Helen Dooley, partner at More Travel, said: “We’re delighted to have achieved this award – it’s a true testament to the strength of the thriving high street in Stamford – and how it is embraced by all.

“We live and breathe everything travel and nothing brings us greater pleasure than crafting a perfect holiday.”

More Travel, based in St Mary’s Street, was established in 2010 and serves both a local and international client base.



