More Travel in Stamford named luxury high street agent of the year at ‘The Carrier A-List Awards
A travel agent took a top prize at an ‘A-list’ awards ceremony.
Stamford-based More Travel was named luxury high street agent of the year at The Carrier A-list Awards earlier this month.
They scooped the award as judges believe the team is loyal and focused and delivers ‘breathtaking’ travel experiences.
Helen Dooley, partner at More Travel, said: “We’re delighted to have achieved this award – it’s a true testament to the strength of the thriving high street in Stamford – and how it is embraced by all.
“We live and breathe everything travel and nothing brings us greater pleasure than crafting a perfect holiday.”
More Travel, based in St Mary’s Street, was established in 2010 and serves both a local and international client base.