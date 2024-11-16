Home   Stamford   News   Article

Travellers warned of delays on A1 due to a crash near Wittering

By Duncan Browne
duncan.browne@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:42, 16 November 2024

Travellers are being warned of current delays on the A1 due to a crash.

The northbound carriage is currently partially blocked and traffic is queueing near the Shell Petrol station near Wittering, the AA Traffick website is warning.

A further update at nearby Sacrewell Farm says: “Delays of five minutes on A1 Northbound between A1 (Sibson / Elton Turn Off) and Russell Hill (Thornhaugh Turn Off). Average speed ten mph.”

