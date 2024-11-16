Travellers are being warned of current delays on the A1 due to a crash.

The northbound carriage is currently partially blocked and traffic is queueing near the Shell Petrol station near Wittering, the AA Traffick website is warning.

A1 news

A further update at nearby Sacrewell Farm says: “Delays of five minutes on A1 Northbound between A1 (Sibson / Elton Turn Off) and Russell Hill (Thornhaugh Turn Off). Average speed ten mph.”