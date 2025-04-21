Burghley House near Stamford hosts Easter treasure hunt
Published: 11:38, 21 April 2025
Alice and The Mad Hatter were among visitors to an egg-cellent treasure hunt.
The Sculpture Gardens at Burghley House near Stamford were transformed into a wonderland on Easter Sunday.
For the little ones, there were clues hidden around with the chance to claim a chocolate egg from the Easter bunny himself, while the young at heart could answer slightly trickier questions with the chance to win an afternoon tea in The Orangery.
It was plenty of fun for everyone who took part.