Alice and The Mad Hatter were among visitors to an egg-cellent treasure hunt.

The Sculpture Gardens at Burghley House near Stamford were transformed into a wonderland on Easter Sunday.

Burghley Easter egg hunt 2025. Ivy, four, and Emma Cook. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Easter egg hunt 2025. Christine and Elizabeth Beach with Martha Beach, seven, and sister Annie, five. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Easter egg hunt 2025. Characters from Alice in Wonderland. Photo: Chris Lowndes

For the little ones, there were clues hidden around with the chance to claim a chocolate egg from the Easter bunny himself, while the young at heart could answer slightly trickier questions with the chance to win an afternoon tea in The Orangery.

Burghley Easter egg hunt 2025. Eva Hayes, six, Lyla Hayes, six, Edie Nelson, eight, and Harlie Nelson, six. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Easter egg hunt 2025. Characters from Alice in Wonderland. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It was plenty of fun for everyone who took part.