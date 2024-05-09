Trees will be planted along a residential street to prevent dangerous parking on the grass verges.

The planting will cover a section of Kesteven Road in Stamford between the junctions with Drift Road and Lincoln Road.

It follows complaints from residents about traffic congestion and dangerous parking.

Trees will be planted on the grass verges in Kesteven Road. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire county councillor Kelham Cooke (Con) is leading the project.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he said: “After working with residents on Kesteven Road in Stamford, later this year we will see new tree planting. Let me know your opinions on the proposed planting. Would you like to see more trees in your area?”

Coun Cooke, who was elected as mayor of Stamford last week, can be contacted by email at cllrk.cooke@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Richard Littlewood and Coun Richard Cleaver

Stamford’s other county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) was responsible for 37 trees being planted along Sutherland Way in the town earlier this year.

Would you like to see trees planted elsewhere in the town? Share your thoughts in the comments below.