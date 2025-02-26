The first trees have gone into the ground as part of a district-wide scheme to improve the local environment.

South Kesteven District Council has planted four climate-resilient lime trees at one of its rewilding sites in Market Deeping.

It is part of SKDC’s new Trees and Woodland Strategy which encourages planting the ‘right trees in the right place for the right reason’.

The tree planting gets under way in Tattershall Drive in Market Deeping

More are planned for Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and Grantham over the next few weeks.

“We have looked carefully across our district to find homes for 38 new trees,” said Cabinet Member for the Environment, Coun Rhys Baker.

“On top of this, we have identified 30 more trees that needed to be replaced.

“We have also thought carefully about how we look after these trees – we want as many as possible to take root and thrive in their new homes.

“To do this, we are looking for local community volunteers to keep an eye on these new trees, help out with watering them, and generally supporting aftercare.”

Volunteers can register or enquire by emailing climatechange@southkesteven.gov.uk or calling 01476 406080.

Species have been chosen to suit local conditions, making sure there is a mix of native and non-native species to make the trees more resilient to pests, diseases, drought, and flooding.

A special soil, enriched biochar, has been used and irrigation pipes have been installed around the roots to help establish the trees.

The planting sites are at Foxglove Road in Stamford, Beaufort Drive and Rochester Court in Bourne, Fraser Close and Burchnall Close in Deeping St James, Tattershall Drive in Market Deeping and at Meres Leisure Centre and Harrowby Lane in Grantham;

Coun Baker said: “The trees will provide natural habitats, provide shade to limit the impact of heatwaves, filter pollution and help defend against flooding.

“The planting complements existing tree cover, and will support other biodiversity work.”

Species to be planted - field maple; silver birch; hornbeam; Cornelian cherry; Turkish hazel; hawthorn; spindle; sweet gum; crab apple; Persian ironwood; cherry plum; cherry; willow-leaved pear; Hungarian oak; English oak; pin oak; whitebeam; wild service; lime; hybrid (disease resistant) elm; buckthorn (shrub); guelder rose (shrub).