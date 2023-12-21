People can register to have their Christmas tree recycled and support a hospice at the same time.

In return for a donation, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough will collect real trees from the postcode areas PE1 through to PE9 between January 6 and January 9.

The trees will then be turned into wood chips and spread in the grounds of the hospice, off Thorpe Road.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is recycling Christmas trees in postcode areas that include PE9, PE8, PE6 and PE5

People need to register for the service at sueryder.org/xmastreepboro by January 1.