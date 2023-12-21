Home   Stamford   News   Article

Christmas tree collections in Stamford and the Deepings by Sue Ryder Hospice

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 10:05, 21 December 2023
 | Updated: 10:05, 21 December 2023

People can register to have their Christmas tree recycled and support a hospice at the same time.

In return for a donation, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough will collect real trees from the postcode areas PE1 through to PE9 between January 6 and January 9.

The trees will then be turned into wood chips and spread in the grounds of the hospice, off Thorpe Road.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is recycling Christmas trees in postcode areas that include PE9, PE8, PE6 and PE5
People need to register for the service at sueryder.org/xmastreepboro by January 1.

