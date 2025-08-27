A pioneering project blending an ancient building technique with cutting edge 21st-Century technology to make house-building more eco-friendly is being trialled.

The Earth Build Project wants to cut global carbon emissions by using earth to build homes and is in the middle of 10 weeks of tests in the Stamford area

The robot 3D printer at work. Photo: supplied

It was founded three years ago by Gayle Parsons who is running trials with scientists from Cardiff University, and a large-scale 3D printing robot, on Burghley Estate land at Pilsgate, near Barnack.

Volunteers are also being sought, aged 16 to 24, to help provide a little manual labour, such as lifting buckets, moving wheelbarrows, shovelling earth and weighing materials.

“We're looking into the feasibility of 3D printing habitable buildings out of the earth on which they stand,” explained Gayle.

Gayle Parsons is the founder of the Earth Build Project. Photo: supplied

“This is the first time we have been able to 3D print at scale, putting our lab-based research into practice.

“It's a clay-based soil with straw and water and sand and we know that it's a good material to build with. It's got insulation properties and strength and lots of other great properties.”

But to make the soil able to pass through a pump for printing, it must be watered down which compromises its properties.

The project is seeking young volunteers to help out. Photo: supplied

Tests are being carried out, adding different biopolymers and biomaterials to the soil to find the best combination.

“The crucial thing is getting the mix right, especially one that works in our climate, but potentially has great qualities which are extremely sustainable and offer an alternative to brick, block or concrete,” Gayle said.

“Concrete is very high in carbon emissions. Buildings emit about 40 per cent of carbon emissions globally through making concrete, cement and bricks plus heating and cooling buildings.

The trials are set to run at Pilsgate until the end of September. Photo: supplied

“Earth, by comparison, is readily available and you don't have to do anything with it that creates a lot of carbon.

“An earth building has a very constant temperature of about 18 to 19 degrees, so it's cool in the summer and warm in the winter. That reduces the amount of energy you need to heat or cool it.”

Used for centuries to build ‘cob houses’, earth gradually fell out of favour and the project aims to reintroduce it, but this time using 3D printing to speed up construction.

The design would incorporate an outer and inner wall of earth, with a natural insulation such as straw or sheep wool.

“3D printing uses less material and it’s much quicker,” Gayle explained. “Building a cob house by hand is very labour intensive and also takes a long time to dry.

“Our material will probably be dry within a few weeks rather than months and months.”

Gayle spent the early years of her career working in classical music, but over the last 20 years has done renovation work and project management in the building trade.

She also developed an interest in 3D printing, which is widely used in the building trade with concrete, as well as sustainability.

“I'm interested in trying to make a real difference to what life on earth is like for everybody,” she said.

To get it up and running, Gayle has funded the project herself, but will invite other investment to help develop the idea further once it is proven viable.

“By the end of this 10-week print we’d like to get to the stage where we're happy with the mix, and then from next spring we could start building something a bit bigger,” she said.

“It's potentially enormous, really, and I’m not exaggerating. It really could have an enormous impact on the way we build in the UK.”

To volunteer on the project, contact Gayle at hello@earthbuildproject.co.uk