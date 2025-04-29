Tributes have been paid to a man who dedicated much of his life to the county which he lived in and loved so much.

Former chairman of Rutland County Council Edward Baines has died at the age of 82.

He served on the council for 22 years.

Edward Baines

He also taught at Stamford High School and was known as co-founder of The Rutland Bookshop in Uppingham which opened in 1979.

Chairman of Rutland County Council Andrew Brown (Ind) said: “The thoughts of everyone at Rutland County Council are with Edward’s family and friends following the sad news that he has passed away.

“Edward was among my predecessors as a former chairman of the council. He was also a past leader, chair of the planning committee and our representative at both the Rutland Water Partnership and Rural Community Council. This is by no means an exhaustive list of the many roles that Edward held, which gives some indication of his passion and commitment when it came to Rutland, this Council and his fellow residents.

Edward Baines (third from left) pictured with Dave Ainslie, his daughter Lucy Stephenson and Phil Whay.

“This passion was always evident whenever Edward spoke or put forward his views in the chamber. Flags will be flown at half-mast and a minute’s silence held at council meetings as we remember Edward and all that he has done.”

Maurice Edward Baines, known as Edward, was born on December 5, 1942, at Woodlane Farm in Braunston and attended Braunston Village School. He attained an 11+ scholarship to Oakham School and went on to study at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

He first became involved in local politics in 1960, making a television appearance representing the youth of Rutland and serving as chairman of Ridlington Parish Council from 1969 to 1997.

He was actively involved in the campaign for Rutland’s independence, and was one of the first county councillors elected to serve the newly formed Rutland County Council in 1996. He was initially elected to represent the ward of Belton but later served residents in Braunston and Martinsthorpe.

Edward was one of the first leaders of the council from 1999-2003, having been re-elected annually for four successive years

He later served as chairman of the council from 2009 to 2012 and again from 2020 to 2021, alongside several spells as vice-chairman totalling five years, and also served as the chairman of the planning and licensing committee, having been first appointed in 2014 and serving near continuously until leaving the council in 2023, with a single gap in service from 2020 to 2021 while serving as chairman of the council.

Council leader Gale Waller added: “We are all deeply saddened by the news. I had the privilege of working alongside Edward in the council chamber for many years. He was immeasurably kind and always balanced and considered in his views, whatever the debate. He was incredibly committed in his role as an elected representative – not only on behalf of his ward but for the whole of Rutland.

"The contribution that Edward has made to our county over decades of public service is matched only by the respect that his fellow councillors and constituents hold for him.

“Edward’s appointment as an Honorary Alderman in September 2023 recognised just how special his contribution to Rutland has been. He will always be held in the highest possible regard and greatly missed by everyone.”

Ahead of a licensing meeting this morning committee chairman Nick Begy (Ind) said: "He was a mentor and someone I looked up to when I took over this position. He will be greatly missed."

Away from his council work, Edward was a founding member of the Laurence Howard University of Leicester Scholarship, the Welland River Trust, the Rutland Record Society, and the Rutland Water Partnership.

If you would like to pay tribute to Edward, email news@lincsonline.co.uk