One of Stamford’s best-known craftsmen has died aged 56.

Robert Loomes, who lived and worked in Stamford, was one of the country’s leading horologists, having created and restored clocks and watches throughout his working life.

The son of a clock dealer, Robert grew up in the Yorkshire Dales and at the age of 19 began working with his father, Brian Loomes.

Robert Loomes

Having met the love of his life, Robina Hill, while on holiday in Bolivia, the couple married in 1993 and decided to establish their own business in Stamford because it was half way between Yorkshire and London. They called it Loomes of Stamford.

Originally in St Leonard’s Street, they later moved to premises on the north side of Stamford Town Bridge.

Over the years the couple employed dozens of people, helping many to qualify in their trade.

Robina Hill and Robert Loomes outside their business in St Mary's Hill

Robert himself had studied with The British Horological Institute, qualifying at the age of 30 and becoming a fellow of the institute at 40. He was invited to be director of education, then chairman, a post he held until last year.

Robina’s health declined quite suddenly at the end of last year, and she died in February, aged 62. Robert described his wife of 32 years as ‘having made everything fun’ and, knowing he too had only had a short time left to live, he made arrangements to close his business, informing staff and customers before he became too poorly to continue.

Speaking to the Mercury earlier this year, Robert said: “The best thing I’ve done in my work is to try to be the best at what I do. The job has given me a wonderful life - it’s been very fulfilling.”

Robert spent his final days catching up with friends in Stamford and “having £5.95 breakfasts in the London Inn” before the sarcoma he had been diagnosed with five years previously finally caught up with him. He died on July 19 at St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham.

Robert Loomes mopping up after a flood in the basement of his clock and watch repair shop in Stamford

Fiona Harrison, who with her husband, David, was a good friend of Robert and Robina, said: “Robert was a kind, generous man and a loyal friend to many people. He was always impeccably turned out, and he treated people with respect and grace.

“Robert was a true gentleman in every way. He fought bravely and with dignity until the end.”

Having only his mother survive him, Robert had requested no funeral service be held. His cremation will take place on Friday, August 8.

Those who wish to remember him are invited to raise a glass, or to make a donation to Cancer Research UK.

Robert Loomes

You can also share your memories of Robert or pay tribute to him in the comments section.