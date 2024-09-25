Tributes have been paid to a charity trustee whose kindness has helped many people in a town.

Adrian Smith, from Bourne, died at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday last week (September 18) after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 76.

He was well-known in Bourne for being an active member of the community for more than 50 years, as well as his work with the Len Pick Trust and as a surveyor.

Adrian Smith



Matt Bostock, trustee at the Len Pick Trust, described him as a larger than life character who was held in high regard by many in Bourne.

He said: “There are a lot of people in town who owe him thanks but may not realise it.



“He quietly made an impact on lots of people, including us, and we will be forever grateful.”



Adrian was born in Louth, before moving to Rutland where he attended Oakham School.



He returned to his hometown after school, where he trained to become a chartered surveyor.

He moved to Bourne in 1970 to work for George Knipe of Hodgkinson’s, where he subsequently became partner.



His initial plan was to live in the town for six months, but after falling in love with how welcoming it was, he ended up staying for the rest of his life.



Among the projects he was involved in through his work as a chartered surveyor were the Parker Homes developments in the north of the town and the arrival of the Sainsbury's supermarket.

Matt said: “Adrian was well known for his dry sense of humour and wit.

“He was very direct and would never fail to let you know what he was thinking.



“He would always look out for other people and would be the first to help if they needed anything.



“No matter what, he kept cool, calm and collected.”



Adrian was one of the founding trustees of the Len Pick Trust, a charity which has supported projects in the town including Don't Lose Hope, the Butterfield Centre and Bourne Outdoor Pool.



The trust was set up after the death of his friend, farmer and businessman, Len Pick in 2004, who died without children and wanted his assets to benefit people in the town.



Adrian remained trust manager until October last year, when he had to step down due to ill health.



During his time in Bourne he also became president of Bourne Round Table and Bourne Rotary, as well as a trustee of the Darby and Joan Hall. He helped to organise two British Racing Motors days in the town, in 1999 and again in 2012.



Matt said: “People know him as a man of the town, whether that be for awarding grants or for sharing his wisdom and experience.

“Trustees past and present are very grateful for his work in getting the trust to the successful point it’s at today.”



As well as his charity work, Adrian was a loving husband, father of three and grandfather of four.

The date of Adrian’s funeral is still to be confirmed.



