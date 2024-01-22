The family of a popular Stamford salon owner and mother of four have described their daughter as a fearless adventurer.

Anna Wilkinson, 29, died at her Norfolk Street home in Stamford on September 10, 2023. An inquest was held into her death on Thursday.

Anna Wilkinson, pictured here with her four children. | Image: supplied.

A statement from the family, read out during the inquest, described her as a daddy's girl who could wrap her father around her finger.

From riding on the back of her dad's motorbike as a courageous child to defying expectations and pursuing her passion for barbering despite being dyslexic, Anna was always determined and never one to give up.

“We bought her a mini motorbike of her own, and she loved it” said the statement from mum and dad, Kathleen and Philip Wilkinson.

“She enjoyed adventure even as a small child…, she liked to try new things; she was so adventurous.

Anna, born in Peterborough Hospital, was a middle child with two brothers, Thomas and Andrew.

Anna’s family later moved to Essendine, and she went to school in Rutland, where she was determined to succeed despite battling with dyslexia.

“As a child, Anna used to joke that her mum had no style and would only allow her dad to choose her clothes and hairstyles,” said the family.

“Anna was a natural mother while she was at school; she brought home a doll to practice her mothering skills. She was so good with that doll, and she cried when she returned it as if it was a real person.”

Her journey through college made her the youngest qualified barber while working as a Saturday girl in a salon.

Despite the college's doubts due to her dyslexia, Anna was determined.

“She worked so hard to achieve the qualification. But that was Anna; she always worked so hard,” said the family.

Her achievements even featured in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury.

“She was always determined; she had her own mind; she was not a person to give up.”

Anna's ambition led her to become the manager of a barbershop, and she eventually realised her dream of owning her own business, 'Anna and Co,' a venture that was thriving on St Mary’s Street with outstanding customer reviews.

At 18, she gained her independence, leaving home and moving into a flat of her own.

Beyond her professional success, Anna's life revolved around her love for family and friends, especially her four cherished children.

“When her children arrived, it was love at first sight; she would go without to make sure her children had everything that they wanted,” said her parents.

“She would literally do anything for them; they were her whole life.”

She loved watching American TV, even holding a “Sweet 16” party when she was 13 and taking inspiration from a programme of the same name.

She enjoyed watching Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, even once declaring her love for Matt Hancock.

“We were horrified,” said her parents; however, they added that they soon realised “she had no idea who he was outside of the jungle”.

The family shared with the inquest her ambitions to open a new shop and her plans to spend Christmas in Devon with her children.

In the inquest's narrative verdict, coroner Lindsay Tasker concluded Anna died from a self-sustained injury, but stated the evidence did not support an intention to take her own life.

This included that she had invited her mother around to her home, and that children were in the property at the time.

“At the time of her death, things were going well for Anna,” her parents said.

“She was running her own barber’s shop for just over a year and was doing very well.

“The reviews from customers were outstanding.

“She was working with her new partner whom she adored, and her best friend Kristie; life was good.

“She was feeling very happy, and we were very pleased for her.”