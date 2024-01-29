Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind, caring, funny, and thoughtful’ mother at an inquest into her death.

Sarah Goodwin, 54, of Stamford, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on September 19, 2023.

An inquest into her death concluded at the Myles Cross Centre in Lincoln on Thursday.

The Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln where the inquest was held

Miss Goodwin was taken to Peterborough City Hospital on September 12 after reportedly feeling unwell.

Initially, she did not inform family or health professionals that she had taken an overdose the day prior, alleging a urinary tract infection.

However, her condition worsened over the following week and, despite efforts to save her, she died on September 19.

A statement from daughter Charlotte was read during the inquest: “Growing up, our mum was kind, caring, funny, and thoughtful. Her favourite thing to do was look after her family, and she thrived in the role of homemaker.

“Our mum was an incredible woman who would have done anything for anyone. She adored her children and gave us anything we could need or want.

“As we grew, that devotion passed on to our children, her grandchildren, who adored her just as much.”

“We are left with a massive hole in our lives; she is loved and missed every day and will be forever.

The inquest was told Miss Goodwin had a history of mental health issues going back to 2000 including moderate depression.

In 2022, she had been issued a sick note and signposted to local mental health services.

Five years ago, Miss Goodwin split from her partner, and in recent years, she had experienced depression, alcohol dependency, and financial and rent hardships.

No history of alcohol excess was documented in GP records and the inquest was told that doctors found no evidence that drinking was involved in Miss Goodwin’s death.

A note was found from Miss Goodwin to her family following her death.

Coroner Lindsay Tasker gave a verdict of suicide, stating that Miss Goodwin died due to multi-organ infarction and failure from acute liver failure following an overdose.

Samaritans offer FREE round-the-clock, confidential support to anyone who wants to talk through their problems, which could include relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress, or college and study-related stress.

Call Samaritans on 116 123; calls are free from any phone, or visit www.samaritans.org to find out about the wide-ranging support on offer from Samaritans and other organisations.

Samaritans say: “You can get in touch with us about anything that’s troubling you, no matter how large or small the issue.”