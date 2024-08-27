A congregation is considering giving up its church and ploughing efforts into a hall with wider community benefits.

Members of the United Reformed Church in Stamford currently have a place of worship in Star Lane, which was built just over 200 years ago.

Around the corner in Broad Street they have a hall used by several community groups and available for occasional or one-off hire.

The Rev Peter Stevenson outside the church hall in Broad Street, Stamford

The Rev Peter Stevenson, minister at Stamford United Reformed Church, said discussions are ongoing as to whether they could maintain two buildings and they are carrying out a feasibility study to look at future options.

“At the moment the plans are to retain both buildings and concentrate energy and effort on ‘greening’ the hall - making it more energy efficient - and developing it for future community engagement,” he said.

“The hope is that sufficient income from lettings will be raised to enable works to be carried out on the church.

The United Reformed Church in Star Lane

“However, there is a mind toward a future that does not include the church and the development of the hall will include the possibility of using it as a multipurpose space where worship could take place.”

The Rev Stevenson said they had tried out using the Broad Street hall for worship over a three-month period last year, and some people had enjoyed the more relaxed seating arrangement, around tables.

If it were to become their primary place of worship, it is likely the stage would be removed, the toilets made more accessible, and alterations made to make the venue more energy efficient.

It would still be available for community use.

The church in Star Lane, which has a high ceiling and large windows, has some glass panes cracked and missing, meaning the building is cold in the winter.

Services will continue to take place at the church in Star Lane for now

But it is also acknowledged that it has a rich 200-year history with paper records that document many of the people involved in the congregation over the years, as well as a magnificent organ that was installed in the early 20th Century.

According to The Rev Stevenson, alternative uses for the church building or its site would most likely be community use or retail, rather than housing.

The United Reformed Church brought together English Presbyterians, English, Welsh and Scottish Congregationalists, and members of the Churches of Christ through unions in 1972, 1981 and 2000.

The congregation in Stamford is about 20 although the church hall is used by many more people in the course of each week, including U3A groups, AA groups, and for yoga sessions, exercise and dance classes.

The Rev Stevenson was not always a minister and has had an interesting past.

He is also minister for Christ Church in Grantham, but plans to retire next year.