A co-owner of an award-winning business has written her first children’s book inspired by her life on a farm as a little girl.

Hannah Campbell, who runs Mill Farm Butchers, in Manthorpe, near Bourne, with her mum Joy Dawson recently published Mabel’s Lambing Time Adventure.

The 41-year-old, who grew up with a love of literature, celebrated the release on her birthday with her friends and family – and a cardboard cut-out of Mabel, a fictional character from Hannah’s book.

Hannah Campbell (left) holding Mabel's Lambing Time Adventure. Photo: Submitted

She said writing her own book has been a long-held dream, but turning 40 pushed her to finally put pen to paper.

“I thought if I don’t give it a go, I will never know if I can do it, so I did,” said the mum of 15-year-old daughter Emma.

“I always enjoyed writing. I studied English at school and I worked with children in the past so it was a combination of those things, which inspired me to write.

Hannah (right) pictured with Bourne illustrator Zoe. Photo: Submitted

“I grew up on a farm, and back then I wanted to be a vet, so I was involved in the livestock side of things.

“I used to look after the sheep and bottle-feed them, which was a great adventure for a little girl. Mabel’s character was inspired by my childhood and by my daughters as well.”

Mabel, a little girl who lives on a farm, wakes up one morning to find her parents missing.

As she tries her best to track them down with her sheepdog Toby and her trusty red wellies, her life turns into a world of mystery and adventure – with some moments echoing Hannah’s own childhood on the farm.

Joy Dawson, centre, with daughter Hannah Campbell and granddaughter Emma

Hannah said the book encourages children to use their imagination and is perfect for bedtime reading.

The book is available to buy online or at Bourne Bookshop and Walkers in Stamford. Click here to purchase it from the publisher.

It is aimed at toddlers and children up to around eight years old.

Hannah said that typing her name into a bookshop website such as Waterstones and seeing her book appear has been ‘the most amazing feeling’.

She added: “I can’t describe the feeling of people sending me pictures of their children with the book.

“Lots of friends have bought it for their children and for their friends’ children and said it’s really captivating.

“People have been so complimentary; it’s been very emotional and the most surreal experience.”

The book was illustrated by Zoe from Bourne.