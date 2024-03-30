TV gardener Adam Frost delighted an audience in an intimate event to raise money for a health and wellbeing charity.

Adam, a BBC Gardeners’ World presenter, spoke at the event at Rutland Nursery to raise funds for MindSpace Stamford recently.

“It was a great evening with Adam. Not only did we learn so much about him – and what motivates him to grow plants and enjoy gardening – but we also got loads of practical gardening advice,” said MindSpace trustee Chris Young.

“From the influence of his grandparents, to what he learned from working with local hero Geoff Hamilton, Adam Frost shared all his personal passions, interests and reasons for why he gardens. It was a great evening and one that showed just why growing plants is vital for our health and wellbeing.”

Thanks to ticket sales and a raffle on the evening of Thursday, March 21, MindSpace raised just over £2,000. The money will go towards the funding the facilities and free activities at MindSpace’s Hub in Broad Street and in The Wellbeing Garden on Uffington Road, Stamford.

Beka Avery, MindSpace chairperson, said: “We would like to thank Rutland Nursery for their enthusiasm in supporting the event and hosting it in their wonderful restaurant. Adam Frost was amazing as the speaker and so generous with his time, and a hugely engaged audience ensured it was a night to remember.”

An open day is being held at The Wellbeing Garden on Tuesday (April 2), from 10.30am featuring a variety of activities including sketching with local artist Karen Neale, tool maintenance with the Matthew Cox Team, and garden crafts with MindSpace garden lead Kay. Families with children are welcomed.