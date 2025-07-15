A long-standing friendship between nations was renewed last week as guests from Stamford’s twin town visited as part of an ongoing cultural exchange.

Stamford once again celebrated its links with Kutna Hora, a city east of Prague in the Czech Republic, by hosting 11 visitors from the European country.

The towns were twinned in 1999 and have since taken turns visiting each other annually.

Guests from Kutna Hora, in Czech Republic, were treated to a farewell dinner at Burghley Golf Club. Picture: Submitted

This year, guests Kutna Hora arrived to Stamford for a week-long stay, which started with a welcome by Jane Kingman, deputy town mayor.

It was followed by a guided tour of the town and visits to the surrounding areas, including day trips to Cambridge and Leicester as well as a farewell dinner at Burghley Golf Club.

The programme was extended beyond Stamford this year as many guests were returning visitors, and the Stamford and District Twinning Association, as organiser, wanted to showcase British culture beyond the town.

Sarah Saunders, a volunteer with the group, said: “We just want to show off what Stamford has to offer, and equally, we enjoy receiving their hospitality the following year and learning about their culture.

“Our guests have a whole programme of activities where we show them elements of British culture.

“I think they find Stamford’s architecture really beautiful. They’re also a beer-drinking nation, so they’re quite happy that we have a lot of pubs over here.”

Kutna Hora is a city similar in size to Stamford, known for its links to silver mining, Gothic architecture and its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Town twinning was set up after World War Two to promote friendliness and cultural understanding between nations.

Stamford was also twinned with Vence, a town south of France, in 1978, and with Hostomel, Ukraine, since April this year.