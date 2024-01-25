A group which aims to strengthen links between Stamford and a wartorn community in Ukraine is keen to hear from anyone who would like to help.

Stamford Gostomel Twinning Group met last week for the first time since Coun Andy Croft, mayor of Stamford, signed the twinning agreement with the Ukrainian town shortly before Christmas.

Members met at Stamford Arts Centre before the UK premiere of International Front, a documentary made by film-maker Natalia Yakoleva, who lived in Stamford after escaping from her Gostomel home when war broke out.

Twinning driving force Natalia Yakoleva with Jack Bon Holly who is part of her upcoming documentary

Natalia has been at the forefront of the twinning initiative and is currently working on a documentary featuring Stamford’s Jack Bon Holly who is working as an aid volunteer in eastern Ukraine.

The twinning agreement has also been signed by Smal Serhiї, military leader of Gostomel, but official twinning is not expected to be formalised until the war with Russia has ended.

Group members came up with a number of ideas and plans, including a school project between pupils in Stamford and Gostomel, linking churches in the two communities, and setting up a skills bank for people in Stamford who may have skills to offer Gostomel.

Members of Stamford Town Council toast the new twinning agreement in December. Film still: Rich Beach

The twinning document. Film still: Rich Beach

It was also suggested businesses and groups here could get involved in a reconstruction project in the Ukrainian town which is on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and was badly damaged during – and since - a key battle in the early days of the conflict.

A further meeting is to be arranged in the coming weeks to discuss how some of the ideas can be put into action.

If anyone is interested in helping out, or being involved in some of these activities, email Amanda Wheeler at cllrawheeler@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk