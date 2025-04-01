Emergency services called to crash in Uffington Road, Stamford
Published: 15:09, 01 April 2025
| Updated: 16:19, 01 April 2025
Police officers are directing traffic around the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
The drivers of a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan were involved in a crash near Hindmarch in Uffington Road, Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday).
Paramedics were called to the scene but no one is thought to be seriously injured.
At 3pm police officers were on hand to direct traffic while the vehicles are removed.