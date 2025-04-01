Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Emergency services called to crash in Uffington Road, Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 15:09, 01 April 2025
 | Updated: 16:19, 01 April 2025

Police officers are directing traffic around the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The drivers of a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan were involved in a crash near Hindmarch in Uffington Road, Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday).

Paramedics were called to the scene but no one is thought to be seriously injured.

Police are on the scene.
Police are on the scene.

At 3pm police officers were on hand to direct traffic while the vehicles are removed.

Accidents Stamford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE