Police officers are directing traffic around the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The drivers of a Volkswagen Passat and a Nissan were involved in a crash near Hindmarch in Uffington Road, Stamford this afternoon (Tuesday).

Paramedics were called to the scene but no one is thought to be seriously injured.

Police are on the scene.

At 3pm police officers were on hand to direct traffic while the vehicles are removed.