The A1 southbound is due to be closed this weekend (November 22 and 23) for repairs.It is the second weekend in a row that National Highways has announced a two-day closure. Last weekend the work was postponed due to Storm Claudia.The problematic section of road is at Water Newton, where it crosses Billing Brook and has a water culvert beneath it.The culvert was damaged by a lorry crash in late 2024. One lane of the A1 has been closed for the past year and drivers have faced long, daily delays.This weekend the A1 southbound is being temporarily re-align so that two lanes can reopen while the main repair is carried out.A 40mph limit will continue be in place after they do, because the two temporary lanes will be narrower than the standard.Repairs to the culvert are not due to start until ‘2026-27’ according to National Highways.This weekend’s closure is from 9pm tonight (Friday) until 7am on Sunday.The diversion is via the A47 at Wansford eastbound to Peterborough and from the A1139 Fletton Parkway back onto the A1 at the Haddon Interchange, the start of the motoway section.
Published: 10:50, 21 November 2025