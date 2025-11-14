The A1 southbound is due to be closed this weekend for repairs.

A section of the road at Water Newton that crosses Billing Brook has been causing a headache for National Highways and drivers because of ongoing repairs to a culvert beneath the road.

It was damaged in a crash in late 2024 and now the A1 southbound is being temporarily re-align so that two lanes can reopen while the main repair is carried out.

The damaged culvert under the A1 southbound at Water Newton. Photo: National Highways

A 40mph speed limit has been in place with the lane closure, but tonight (Friday, November 14) from 9pm the A1 southbound between Wansford and Alwalton is due to fully close until 6pm on Sunday (November 16).

However, National Highways has said Storm Claudia, could affect its work schedule.

The signposted diversion will take drivers off at Wansford and around the edge of Peterborough to rejoin the A1 south of Alwalton.