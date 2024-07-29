A man and a 17-year-old boy have denied murder after being charged in connection with a stabbing in a town park.

Kyle Marshall, 37, from Stamford died after being injured during an incident in the Wellhead Park in Bourne on the evening of June 26.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens in Bourne and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, both pleaded not guilty to murder when they appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday, July 29).

The Wellhead Park was taped off by police following the incident

Both will stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on February 3, 2025.

Judge Simon Hirst remanded the pair into custody until September 3 when they are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing.