Inspectors have found two private schools meet the required standards.

Stamford School and Stamford Junior School underwent a routine check by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI). Both met the regulatory standards.

Inspectors assessed the quality of education; spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils; welfare; health and safety; suitability of staff and premises; and leadership and management.

Stamford School headteacher Chris Seal. Photo: Supplied

Stamford Junior School was praised for its inclusive environment where pupils are ‘known as individuals’ and are ‘supported to thrive and encouraged to take pride in their learning’.

Junior school teachers were advised to develop children’s cultural awareness so they have a broader and deeper understanding of different faiths.

At the secondary school, praise was given for the broad curriculum which prepares pupils for the next steps in education or employment, while teachers set clear expectations for pupils and promote good behaviour resulting in ‘a calm and purposeful atmosphere’.

Secondary school teachers were advised to make sure records of parental complaints were recorded accurately, to provide clear information about what pupils need to do to improve, and to strengthen careers education in the lower years so pupils know which options to take.

Chris Seal, headteacher of both schools, said: “We are incredibly proud of this outcome, which reflects the dedication, professionalism, and passion of our staff and the enthusiasm of our pupils.

“Meeting all five ISI standards at both Stamford School and Stamford Junior School affirms our commitment to providing an exceptional and nurturing educational experience.

“We are grateful to our entire community - pupils, staff, parents and governors - for their continued support.”