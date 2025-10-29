Two roads in Stamford are set to shut for up to seven days of daytime works.

Priory Road, from the junction with Cherryholt Road and Priory Gardens, will be closed from Saturday, November 8, until Friday, November 10, between 7am and 5pm.

According to one.network, the closure is for the installation of ducting for fibre broadband by CityFibre.

Part of Priory Road, in Stamford, will be shut from Saturday, November 8. Photo: Iliffe Media

Pinfold Lane will be shut from Monday, November 10. Photo: Iliffe Media

Meanwhile, Pinfold Lane, from junction with Priory Road and the A1175 Uffington Road, will be closed from Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 14, during the same hours.

Works on both roads will be carried out by CityFibre.

A diversion route has been put in place.