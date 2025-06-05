Drivers are facing delays on the A1 following a crash this afternoon (Thursday, June 5).

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A1 southbound near the construction area between Water Newton and Stibbington.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed traffic is moving again, but the vehicles are still awaiting recovery.

A1

There has been a lane closure in place in the area since November last year following a crash and repairs to this section of the road may not happen until 2027.

