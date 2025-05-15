Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police warns drivers to avoid A15 at Morton near Bourne after two-vehicle crash

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:41, 15 May 2025

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A15.

The crash happened on the A15 at Morton near Bourne at about 2.52pm today (Thursday, May 15).

Two vehicles were involved, both of which have left the road and are in a ditch.

A stock image of police at a crash scene
A stock image of police at a crash scene

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers have been deployed to the scene and we expect traffic to build while we deal with the incident. Please avoid the area.”


Accidents Bourne Lincs Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE