Emergency services have been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A15.

The crash happened on the A15 at Morton near Bourne at about 2.52pm today (Thursday, May 15).

Two vehicles were involved, both of which have left the road and are in a ditch.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers have been deployed to the scene and we expect traffic to build while we deal with the incident. Please avoid the area.”



