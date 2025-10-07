A humanitarian group which has shipped 100 tons of aid to civilians and troops in Ukraine is welcoming donations for its pre-Christmas mission.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) has announced a new collection of food, medicines, hygiene products, blankets, torches and arts and crafts. People are asked not to donate clothes or shoes this time.

HOUF founder Richard Astle with pallets of aid from a previous appeal

Collection points will include Mountain Warehouse, in High Street, Stamford, and the Granary Café at Willowbrook Farm shop, between Marholm and Ufford.

Donations can also be left at churches in Helpston, Etton, Baston, Langtoft and Thurlby, the Bluebell Inn, Helpston, as well as in Peterborough at All Saints Church and Nataliia’s Dream restaurant, in Lincoln Road.

The last date for donations is Friday, November 14 ahead of HOUF’s annual December mission to Ukraine.

HOUF is appealing for these items

Aid is delivered through partnerships with Ukrainian charities which work on the conflict’s frontlines, with July’s run being its largest convoy.

This will be HOUF’s 26th delivery or project for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, raising more than £350,000 and delivering nearly 100 tons of aid in that time.

It has also supported five summer camps for Ukrainian war widows and their families.

A previous Helping Our Ukrainian Friends winter aid mission to Ukraine

“Sadly, three-and-a-half years on and the people of Ukraine still need our help and our support,” said HOUF chairman Richard Astle, from Helpston.

“Russia’s ceaseless bombardment and indiscriminate aerial attacks continue to kill and maim and make desperate the lives of so many people.

“We receive regular updates from communities in eastern Ukraine and in Kyiv.

“We can see through photos and videos, and our own conversations when we are in Ukraine, just how desperate the situation is, how much the Ukrainians want peace, but how resilient they are – and determined not to simply surrender their freedom to Putin.”

Videos and photos of HOUF’s work and its partners in Ukraine can be found on the group’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/HOUF2022/