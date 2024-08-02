A town’s Ukrainian community is inviting everyone to celebrate its culture at an event to mark its national independence day.

Music and food will be at the heart of Independence Day Ukraine at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, August 24 from noon to 4pm.

The event was the idea of Ukrainian photographer Oleksii Klitovchenko and refugee Natalia Zanko and will be held on Ukrainian Independence Day, a national holiday in Ukraine to mark the declaration of independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.

It has been supported by the Lincolnshire Community Fund, in conjunction with Homes for Ukraine.

”We are deeply grateful to the Stamford community for allowing us the opportunity to hold an event dedicated to our Independence Day,” said Oleksii.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating our independence and to experience the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine.”

The Sunflowers Choir with director Mike Tymoczko. Photo: Oleskii Klitovchenko

Ukrainian musician Iryna Muha will perform, as will the Sunflowers Choir, made up of refugees who fled the country for Stamford after the Russian invasion.

There will also be stalls showcasing Ukrainian culture and cuisine, and will run alongside the We All live Under the Same Sun gallery exhibition which includes photos from Oleksii.

Choir member Natalia Zanko (second from right) helped spark the idea for the event. Photo: Oleskii Klitovchenko

“Сelebrating Ukraine's Independence Day is profoundly important for every Ukrainian, especially in light of Russia's ongoing attempts to conquer our nation,” he added.

“Our relentless pursuit of freedom aligns us closely with the British people, who share a similar passion for liberty.”