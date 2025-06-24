A town council has pledged to continue celebrating diversity despite a Pride flag being taken for the second year running.

Stamford Town Council began flying the Pride flag at the end of May to mark Pride Month, but last Thursday it was removed from the Town Hall terrace flagpole.

Last year the flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ movement, was cut down outside the Town Hall.

Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler

“Stamford Town Council is united in showing support to all in our community and we will not be deterred by such unpleasant and criminal behaviour,” said Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler.

The incident has been reported to the police and replacement Pride flags have been ordered.

Town clerk, Sarah Dorson said: “We are extremely disappointed that our Pride Flag has been removed for the second year running and the ropes have been damaged again.

Stamford Town Hall had replaced one of its flags with the Pride flag for June

“Following the first incident we arranged for a replacement flag and rope, as well as paying for the repairs, so we could allow this flag, and others, to fly again.”

Anyone with information about the incident, which occurred on June 19 at around 10.30pm, is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 71-20/6/25.