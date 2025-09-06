This unique detached stone farmhouse with converted barns, sympathetically restored by the current owners, combines rustic charm with modern living.

Nestled within a generous plot and surrounded by rolling countryside, the property enjoys breathtaking views and a true sense of tranquillity.

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

Set over two floors, the accommodation offers four well-proportioned bedrooms, the home also benefits from two well-appointed bathrooms on the ground and first floor, making it ideal for family living or those seeking space to entertain.

The heart of the home is a bright and welcoming open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, complete with a cosy snug area with wood burner perfect for relaxed mornings or informal gatherings.

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

The sitting room showcases the property's heritage with exposed stonework and a striking inglenook fireplace, offering a warm and inviting space for quieter evenings. A separate dining room provides the ideal setting for more formal occasions.

Outside, the sizable grounds which surround the house offer ample room for outdoor living, with zoned areas to enjoy your gardening or simply enjoying the surrounding countryside views and wildlife. A range of useful outbuildings, and a double garage, offering plenty of storage and practical space for hobbies or workspace needs. The grounds also include an area of mature woodland.

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

It is ideally located with easy access to the popular market towns of Stamford, Oakham, Bourne, and Grantham.

Hillside Farmhouse in Birkholme, near Corby Glen, is on the market for offers more than £600,000 with Osprey. To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01780 769269.

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

Hillside Farmhouse, Birkholme, is on the market with Osprey. Photo: Supplied

Property features

Stone built farmhouse

Four bedroom

Surrounded by countryside views

Sizable plot

Open plan kitchen breakfast

Two reception rooms

Wood burner and open fire

Two bathrooms

Garage and outbuildings

Available with no forward chain