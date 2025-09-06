Hillside Farmhouse in Birkholme near Corby Glen is on the market with Osprey
This unique detached stone farmhouse with converted barns, sympathetically restored by the current owners, combines rustic charm with modern living.
Nestled within a generous plot and surrounded by rolling countryside, the property enjoys breathtaking views and a true sense of tranquillity.
Set over two floors, the accommodation offers four well-proportioned bedrooms, the home also benefits from two well-appointed bathrooms on the ground and first floor, making it ideal for family living or those seeking space to entertain.
The heart of the home is a bright and welcoming open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, complete with a cosy snug area with wood burner perfect for relaxed mornings or informal gatherings.
The sitting room showcases the property's heritage with exposed stonework and a striking inglenook fireplace, offering a warm and inviting space for quieter evenings. A separate dining room provides the ideal setting for more formal occasions.
Outside, the sizable grounds which surround the house offer ample room for outdoor living, with zoned areas to enjoy your gardening or simply enjoying the surrounding countryside views and wildlife. A range of useful outbuildings, and a double garage, offering plenty of storage and practical space for hobbies or workspace needs. The grounds also include an area of mature woodland.
It is ideally located with easy access to the popular market towns of Stamford, Oakham, Bourne, and Grantham.
Hillside Farmhouse in Birkholme, near Corby Glen, is on the market for offers more than £600,000 with Osprey. To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01780 769269.
Property features
Stone built farmhouse
Four bedroom
Surrounded by countryside views
Sizable plot
Open plan kitchen breakfast
Two reception rooms
Wood burner and open fire
Two bathrooms
Garage and outbuildings
Available with no forward chain