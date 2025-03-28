A row of 15 garages which once served military families will be demolished as part of a wider refurbishment of the area.

The planning application submitted by Annington Property Ltd to Peterborough City Council describes the garages in Lale Walk in Wittering as redundant, unusable and unsafe.

Once demolished, the surface will be re-laid and used as a driveway.

The garages in Wittering. Photo: Google

The wider former military housing area, which includes Lale Walk and Jefferson Close, was transferred from the Ministry of Defence to Annington Property Ltd, which specialises in converting former MoD homes and is currently undertaking a refurbishment of the area.

The company applied to the city council for prior approval of the garage demolition, but planners decided it was not required and the development could go ahead.

Surveys were carried out on the garages which found no presence of asbestos and no evidence of bats recorded.

Work is expected to commence on April 1, according to the planning application.

Plans state: “The garages will be demolished by remote means using a 360 excavator fitted with a hydraulic rotating demolition grab attachment suitable for building type structure.”