Council houses which fell into disrepair and have stood empty for the past few months will be put on the market.

Residents of Lumby’s Terrace in Stamford spent years battling with South Kesteven District Council over the state of their homes.

Many of the properties suffered with damp, crumbling walls and leaks.

Vacant council houses in Lumby's Terrace, Stamford, will be put on the market. Picture: Andrea Scholes

Almost two years ago, the residents pleaded with Stamford Town Council for help and last summer they were issued with cold packs, containing hats, gloves and blankets to see them through the winter months.

All of the tenants have now been re-housed and the properties have stood empty since.

Today, the district council announced all 12 of the Grade-II listed houses will be sold.

One adjoining property is privately owned.

The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into replacement housing, which will be offered to the people who need them the most – those on the council’s housing register.

As Lumby's Terrace includes listed buildings, specific consent would be needed to complete renovation work to reflect their unique heritage.

Black mould in a property at Lumbys Terrace

They will be marketed in the next few weeks by Willow & Stone Properties, who have experience in marketing both Stamford and assets in conservation areas.