A bin lorry crew was forced to dump bags of rubbish in a village street after the contents caught fire.

The driver of the refuse vehicle was forced to pull over in Maltby Close, Wittering on Tuesday morning (January 30).

The contents of the lorry were quickly emptied which prevented damage to the vehicle.

The lorry was emptied after rubbish caught alight

A call was also made to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground rushed to the scene.

Once the fire had been put out, investigations of the contents showed a variety of fire hazards in the waste.

This included electrical equipment, a vacuum cleaner, disposable vapes and household batteries.

A vacuum cleaner was among the items found

A spokesperson for the bin collection operator said: “All of these items are known fire hazards and should never be placed in household bins.

“In the last year, Aragon refuse crews have dealt with 12 lorry fires that were all caused by residents putting batteries or disposable vapes in their bins.”

Disposable vapes and batteries were in the rubbish

Share your views in the comments.