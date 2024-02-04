A race organised by a town running club will be held for the 30th time this year.

Stamford Striders Running Club’s St Valentine's 30k race takes place on Sunday, February 11.

It is the 30th outing for the club’s flagship race, which attracts 750 entrants – some running as Valentine couples. This year it is a sell-out and the 18-mile course is seen as a good stepping stone for those training for the London Marathon in April.

30k race director Mark Harding

Race director Mark Harding said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s event, which will be made all the more special by the fact it’s our 30th birthday.

“The course record is 1hr 37mins, set by Stamfordian Aaron Scott in 2014, and so it’s high time this was broken again.

“Even if it isn’t, we’re expecting excellent competition and we know that everyone taking part will be cheered around the course by volunteers from Stamford Striders, their families and friends, and from other local running clubs that support the 30k.”

The start line outside Stamford Welland Academy in 2023

Lincolnshire County Council and Rutland County Council are allowing temporary road closures so participants can start from outside Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, before heading along Churchill Road, Charles Road, the west-end of Edinburgh Road, into Cambridge Road, before turning right into Little Casterton Road to leave Stamford.

These roads will be closed for a short time from 10.45am and re-opened on a rolling basis as the last runner passes through.

Once in Little Casterton, the runners will turn left into Salters Lane, which will be closed from 11.10am for about three hours. Stop/go boards will be in use from 11.10am at the junction of Little Casterton Road and Toll Bar, and at the junction of Salters Lane and Ryhall Road.

CCourse record holder Aaron Scott, who is from Stamford

Later, as runners return via Great Casterton, they will come along Ryhall Road until the junction at Salters Lane into Tolethorpe. Stop/go boards will be used from about 1.10pm until the last runner has passed through.

Temporary 20mph speed signs will also be used.

Mark Popple in the blue and yellow Stamford Striders top is a regular at the 30k

Emergency service vehicles will be allowed through road closures.