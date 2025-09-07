Entries are open to a road race that attracts people from miles around.

The St Valentine’s 30k will take place in Stamford and Rutland on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Among the 750 people who can take part each year, there will be runners training for the London Marathon in April, as well as couples entering as ‘Valentine’s pairs’ to receive a box of chocolates and the chance to win a special prize.

Runners leaving the start line outside Stamford Welland Academy

Prizes are also available for the first, second and third-placed male and female runners, and a £300 cash prize to anyone breaking the men's or women’s course record.

Race director Charlie Noble from Stamford Striders Running Club, whose volunteers organise the event, said: “We’ve just opened entries and already the first places have been snapped up by a mixture of those who have enjoyed our 30k in the past, and those who are new to it.

“It’s such a memorable run to do, and one of the things our club members excel at is cheering loudly and giving runners fantastic marshal support all around the course. We’re all looking forward to ‘sharing the love’ with our 30k runners.

Rae Elliot and Duncan Jackson from Yaxley Runners sharing the love

The 30km (18-mile) circular course starts at 11am on Sunday, February 15, at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane and covers an undulating road route towards Pickworth, and through Holywell and Tolethorpe.

There will be some road closures to keep the event safe for participants.

People can enter the run at https://www.stamfordstriders.org/Pages/St-Valentines-30k. Places cost from £37.

The 25km marker offers words of encouragement

If you have an event coming up, email news@linconline.co.uk