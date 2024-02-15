Van fire in Scotney’s Place, off Bath Row in Stamford
A van fire near Stamford’s town centre sparked a 999 call.
Firefighters from Stamford were called to Bath Row at 1pm today (February 15).
A van was on fire in Scotney’s Place with flames also damaging a nearby telegraph pole.
Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze,
A thermal image camera was then used to ensure the fire was out.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze was caused by an unknown electrical fault within the van.