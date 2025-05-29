Police have released CCTV images of three motorcyclists they wish to identify after significant damage was caused at a nature reserve.

Four people were spotted riding through the nature reserve near Magna Park in Weldon on March 10 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

It is believed this caused an estimated £5,000 to £10,000 of damage.

Police would like to identify the following people in connection with the incident

Police have only just released the information and photos but officers are asking anyone who could help identify those responsible for the damage to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000174371.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.