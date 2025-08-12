Various acts of vandalism have been inflicted across a town centre.

Flowers were ripped from planters in Red Lion Square, Stamford, on Wednesday last week (August 6) and on the Saturday before, a bench on the nearby meadows was smashed up.

Two youths have also been spotted kicking a plastic panel to the ground at the skatepark on Stamford Recreation Ground at 5pm on Monday last week.

Vandalism in Stamford included a broken bench on the meadows, flowers ripped from planters, and a plastic screen at the skatepark being damaged. Photos: Neil McIvor, Stamford Litter Pickers

Coun Jane Kingman (Con - Stamford St Mary’s), who represents people living near the Meadows, Red Lion Square and Stamford Rec on South Kesteven District Council, said the incidents had been reported to police and relevant CCTV footage had now been identified of the skatepark vandals. CCTV also covers Red Lion Square and areas of Stamford Meadows.

The cameras are operated by South Kesteven District Council in partnership with Lincolnshire Police.

Coun Kingman said: “It makes me feel sad to think people can consider destroying something that belongs to the people of this town. It is mindless.”

Anyone wishing to report vandalism should do so by phoning 101 or going to the police website, 101 online.

South Kesteven District Council will look at specific CCTV footage if requested to by Lincolnshire Police.

What do you think would prevent vandalism? Share your views in the comments.