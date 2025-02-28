Diesel has been swapped out for hydrotreated vegetable oil during a trial at a Royal Air Force base.

Five vehicles at RAF Wittering will be using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for a five-month period as part of a new trial called Project Ester.

The 3 Mobile Catering Squadron (3MCS) at the Cambridgeshire base are also making the swap for its Operational Field Catering System.

Five vehicles from 2 Mechanical Squadron were used in the hydrotreated vegetable oil trial

RAF Wittering station commander, Wg Cdr Nikki Duncan, said: “RAF Wittering is proud to support the RAF's drive toward net zero.

“Through collaborative trials using alternative fuels, such as HVO, we are playing our part in the bid to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining operational excellence.

“Our teams’ expertise and facilities have proven invaluable in advancing these important initiatives, and I'm pleased that RAF Wittering continues to contribute to the RAF's environmental commitments."

Running trucks and cookers are running on hydrotreated vegetable oil during the trial

HVO diesel is a hydrocarbon-based fuel product made of 100 per cent renewable raw materials and does not release any new carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Unlike biofuels, HVO is manufactured by a synthesised process with hydrogen to create a greener, renewable fuel.

This is the first time the RAF has trialled hydrotreated vegetable oil in vehicles, although its previously been used in boilers.

3 Mobile Catering Squadron during Exercise Commanders Eagle.

Assistant head of air command climate change and sustainability Gp Capt Dixon said: “As we decarbonise our truck fleets, it has provided confidence that a transition to HVO/biodiesel, when more affordable, will lessen our reliance on global fossil fuel supply chains without detrimental impact on our operational output.”





